In this new 13-minute clip, Mark proudly said he’d “mandate the COVID vaccine again in a heartbeat.” I disagreed—because by October 2021, the scientific basis for mandates was gone.

The justification for coercion was always the supposed community benefit: protecting others. But by fall 2021, real-world data from Israel and Qatar already showed vaccinated people were getting and spreading COVID. Once transmission protection disappeared, the vaccine became a personal medical choice, not a moral duty.

Mark insists “the math is the math”—if everyone had taken the shot early, COVID would have ended in months. That’s fantasy. The original trials measured symptomatic infection, not transmission. Immunity waned within months, and variants were already emerging. His model works on a whiteboard, not in reality.

He argues mandates were about protecting employees from hospitalization or death. But that’s paternalism, not public health. Individual benefit doesn’t justify forcing medical procedures on others—especially once we knew risks like myocarditis existed for certain groups.

By October 2021, the honest, ethical position was clear: inform, don’t coerce. Offer vaccines, improve ventilation, respect choice. Mandates built on outdated science and moral certainty eroded trust—and that damage still lingers today.