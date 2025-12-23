After graduating high school in 2019, I dove headfirst into meditation through Sam Harris’ Waking Up App and practiced daily. I learned to observe thoughts. I developed a sense of distance from my internal chatter. I thought I was practicing nondual meditation — or at least something adjacent to it.

In retrospect, I was just beginning to glimpse into my inner world and investigate it like a newborn infant. It built a solid foundation for the healing I would dive into in the years to come, but it was not yet transformative in the way I had imagined.

Then (2021) came a shattering incident in my relationship life that destabilized me to the core.

Not the ordinary kind, but the emotionally catastrophic kind — the kind that collapses your sense of self-worth, hijacks your nervous system, and turns your inner world into a storm you can’t sit calmly inside. Attachment, longing, regret, bargaining, despair — all of it surged at once. Whatever meditative equanimity I thought I had evaporated.

And it forced me to seek outside the bounds of pure meditation.

This isn’t a dismissal of meditation — as this year I’ve re-discovered the power of the practice after healing (or beginning to recognize & shift at least) some deep-rooted wounds in my psyche. But knowing how to observe suffering is not the same as knowing how to heal what’s generating it.

Meditation can help you disidentify and awaken to your true nature.

It does not automatically rebuild new psychological architecture that serves your relationships, self-image, habits etc.

That distinction became central to my inner journey. Around that time, I began exploring psychotherapy and, later, psychedelics — listening to thinkers like Gabor Maté and Jordan Peterson, who emphasized how early attachment wounds, internal narratives, and unconscious beliefs shape our emotional lives.

Psychotherapy gave me something meditation hadn’t: language for self-worth, models for wounded parts, and tools for working with meaning, story, and identity. Meditation had helped loosen the grip of thought — but therapy addressed what those thoughts were about.

This tension — and potential integration — is what made my recent conversation with Loch Kelly so compelling.

Loch challenges the version of non-duality many people encounter in modern meditation spaces, where insight stops at “no-self,” headlessness, or the recognition that the ego isn’t the center. In his lineage — rooted in Mahamudra Buddhism — that realization is only the beginning.

Seeing through the self is not the endpoint.

Recognizing what remains is.

—

The rest of this summary of my clip with Loch isn’t my own experienced insight (yet), but Loch’s lived and well-articulated wisdom:

What remains, according to Loch, is an awake awareness — not a detached witness floating above experience, but a living, embodied intelligence in which personality, psyche, and emotion arise. Awareness and psychology are not two separate domains. They are different expressions of the same field.

This is where his work dovetails with Internal Family Systems (IFS) in a way that finally made something click for me.

IFS speaks of a “Self” — calm, curious, compassionate — that is not a part among parts, but the presence that relates to them. Loch’s point is that this Self is not something we construct. It is identical with awareness itself. And crucially, it is not threatened by fear, grief, or shame.

The worried part arises.

The ashamed part arises.

The self-critical part arises.

But they arise to something that is not wounded by them.

When awareness becomes primary — not as an abstract idea but as a lived reference point — psychological work changes. You are no longer trying to overpower parts, suppress emotions, or “fix” yourself through effortful control. Instead, healing happens through inclusion, space, and relationship.

The question shifts from “How do I get rid of this?” to:

Who or what is this happening to?

That question sits at the intersection of advanced non-dual meditation and deep psychotherapy. It’s also where my own journey has increasingly landed. Meditation creates the space. Therapy helps reorganize what lives within it. Psychedelics, when used carefully, can disrupt rigid patterns — but without awareness and integration, disruption alone isn’t healing.

This conversation with Loch helped me see why these paths don’t compete. They complete each other.

Meditation without psychology can become dissociative.

Psychology without awareness can become endless narrative repair.

Together, they point toward something more embodied, humane, and whole.

If you’ve ever felt that meditation gave you insight but not relief — clarity but not repair — this conversation may resonate. Sometimes awakening isn’t about transcending the human story.

Sometimes it’s about finally having the capacity to hold it.

Watch this new clip here

Subscribe to Loch’s excellent meditation app here:

https://lochkelly.org/mindful-glimpses

Support The Illusion of Consensus!

The Illusion of Consensus is a fully reader-supported publication. If you support the high-quality mental health and wellness journalism on this site, consider becoming a paid or founding member to receive exclusive articles, early-access episodes, and ask questions for future episodes. Or support The Illusion of Consensus with a one-time donation.