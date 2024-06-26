Hi everyone,

Today, I dive into an enlightening conversation with Rick Doblin, the founder of MAPS, about the transformative power of MDMA in therapeutic settings. We explore why MDMA, known for its (psychologically) gentle nature, is pivotal in reducing fear and enhancing feelings of love and connection, making it a breakthrough treatment for PTSD. Discover the specifics of the MDMA dosing protocol, safety questions, and the impressive results from phase three clinical trials. We also discuss the potential approval of MDMA-assisted therapy by the FDA, the influence of the drug war on research, and the profound legacy of Roland Griffiths in psychedelic studies. This discussion sheds light on the promising future of MDMA in therapy and its broader implications for mental health treatment.

Timestamps:

00:00:13 - Introduction to Rick Doblin and MAPS

00:02:30 - Choosing MDMA for Therapeutic Use

00:08:07 - The Gentle Power of MDMA

00:21:21 - Addressing Safety Concerns

00:25:59 - Dosing Protocol for MDMA-Assisted Therapy

00:36:36 - Personal Experiences and Long-Term Effects of MDMA

00:38:42 - The Self-Protective Mechanism and Therapeutic Potential of MDMA

00:47:58 - Trauma Processing and Chronic Pain Relief

01:06:16 - Promising Results from Phase Three Studies

01:20:56 - Progress and Potential Approval of MDMA-Assisted Therapy

01:37:36 - Challenges of Transparency in Research and the Influence of the Drug War

01:49:00 - The Legacy of Roland Griffiths and the Exploration of Spirituality