Today, I dive into an enlightening conversation with Rick Doblin, the founder of MAPS, about the transformative power of MDMA in therapeutic settings. We explore why MDMA, known for its (psychologically) gentle nature, is pivotal in reducing fear and enhancing feelings of love and connection, making it a breakthrough treatment for PTSD. Discover the specifics of the MDMA dosing protocol, safety questions, and the impressive results from phase three clinical trials. We also discuss the potential approval of MDMA-assisted therapy by the FDA, the influence of the drug war on research, and the profound legacy of Roland Griffiths in psychedelic studies. This discussion sheds light on the promising future of MDMA in therapy and its broader implications for mental health treatment.
Timestamps:
00:00:13 - Introduction to Rick Doblin and MAPS
00:02:30 - Choosing MDMA for Therapeutic Use
00:08:07 - The Gentle Power of MDMA
00:21:21 - Addressing Safety Concerns
00:25:59 - Dosing Protocol for MDMA-Assisted Therapy
00:36:36 - Personal Experiences and Long-Term Effects of MDMA
00:38:42 - The Self-Protective Mechanism and Therapeutic Potential of MDMA
00:47:58 - Trauma Processing and Chronic Pain Relief
01:06:16 - Promising Results from Phase Three Studies
01:20:56 - Progress and Potential Approval of MDMA-Assisted Therapy
01:37:36 - Challenges of Transparency in Research and the Influence of the Drug War
01:49:00 - The Legacy of Roland Griffiths and the Exploration of Spirituality
Hope this works and people can access help. We have a world full of trauma, every nurse I work with has PTSD from all the lies and killing. Our patients have severe anxiety and are afraid of the medical system. The young kids are lonely and seem to be struggling with suicide and substance abuse.
Hard to find the way back home after witnessing so much evil. May God help us.
Thank-you for your post!