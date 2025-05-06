Hi everyone,

I want to hear from you. What topics and/or guests do you want to see on The Illusion of Consensus podcast?

Here are topics I have already planned to delve into:

Men’s mental health, trauma, different dimensions of mental health, the dangers of “gender-affirming care,” new FDA mandates, food dyes, neuroscience of psychedelic therapy, psychedelics as enhancers of human agency/freedom, psychology of totalitarianism, the nature of expertise, the rise of independent media, Douglas Murray vs Dave Smith, and promising new treatments for vaccine injuries

What do you think of these subjects?

I’d love to hear your feedback.

Add it in the comments below! I’ll be responding to all comments which pique my interest.