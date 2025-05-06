The Illusion of Consensus

The Illusion of Consensus

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lou Sportelli's avatar
Lou Sportelli
1d

All of the topics are of interest. Perhaps on a bi weekly or monthly basis you may wish to do a 10 minute update on the changes, progress, advancement, successes , challenges confronting RFK, Dr B and Dr Mackary. Since they were integral to the earlier podcasts......

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Doug Thoman's avatar
Doug Thoman
1d

Douglas Murray vs Dave Smith, psychology of totalitarianism and the nature of expertise would be great topics

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rav Arora
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture