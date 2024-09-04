Hi everyone,

Today I dive deep into the complex world of sex and gender policy, particularly in sports, in light of the Olympic boxer controversy. I sit down with evolutionary biologist Colin Wright to explore how definitions of sex and gender are influencing modern legislation. We discuss the issues surrounding transgender athletes, the challenges of maintaining fairness in sports, and the broader implications of redefining gender in society.

We also discuss Colin’s adverse vaccine reaction after his second Pfizer dose since it relates to the subject matters covered in The Illusion of Consensus.

Tune in for an insightful conversation that goes beyond the headlines and delves into the real impact of these debates on our laws and lives.

00:00 Introduction and Background

01:32 Gender and Sex in Sports

03:28 Influencing Policy on Sex and Gender

08:05 Adverse Reactions to the COVID-19 Vaccine

19:34 Importance of Getting Checked

25:41 Lack of Open Discussion and Debate

37:08 Controversy Surrounding Transgender Athletes

43:40 Propaganda and Misinformation

46:37 Understanding Intersex Conditions

53:57 Lack of Good Articles on the Topic

01:00:09 Defining Male and Female

01:03:28 Exceptions to the Binary Definition

01:08:08 Implications of Redefining Gender

