Watch NOW: Fiery Debate With Mark Cuban On Covid Mandates
“I’d Do It Again In A HEARTBEAT” – Mark Cuban DEFENDS Covid Jab Mandates
I’ve now publicly released the full version of my debate with Mark Cuban on Covid mandates since re-vamping my podcast with a fresh design and new production team. Watch on YouTube now (1 hr 15 min).
In this fiery follow-up debate with Mark, we tackled one of the most divisive issues of the pandemic: COVID vaccine mandates. I pressed Mark on his decision in 2021 to require Dallas Mavericks employees to be vaccinated, arguing that by that point — with clear data from Israel, Qatar, and others — it was evident the vaccines did not stop transmission and their efficacy against infection had plummeted. Mark stood by his policy “in a heartbeat,” saying his only goal was to keep his staff “out of the hospital and alive,” even if the protection was temporary.
I pushed back, citing peer-reviewed research showing elevated serious adverse event rates and myocarditis risk in young men, and questioned the ethics of mandates for low-risk populations. I also criticized public health agencies for rushing approvals under political pressure and ignoring dissenting scientists like Jay Bhattacharya and Martin Kulldorff, who were later vindicated on key points. Mark countered that policymakers and business leaders acted on the best information available at the time — and that he’d rather “overprotect” his people than risk deaths he might have prevented. The debate exposed the enduring moral and scientific fault lines over pandemic decision-making — between precautionary authority and individual freedom, between trust in institutions and trust in data.
Time-stamps:
0:00 – Arora challenges Cuban on political censorship
2:34 – Cuban on discrimination from both political sides
5:07 – Why Cuban required Mavericks staff vaccinations
5:59 – Arora disputes community benefit of mandates
12:28 – Cuban’s “herd immunity in three months” argument
25:26 – FDA internal disagreements over vaccine approval
31:50 – White House pressure and military mandates
46:49 – Comparing Covid and vaccine-induced myocarditis
58:21 – Infection fatality rate and serious adverse events
1:15:19 – Cuban reflects on responsibility and decision-making
That dude hired an army of Covid Karens to snitch on private businesses who weren't "adhering to mask mandates". His urge to control others is a big problem.
Mark Cuban a one good idea, and he should have kept silent after that. Does anyone take mc serious anymore?
Off topic; I am curious if anyone reported on why the US had twice as many chicom-covid deaths compared to other countries, and especially compared to Europe?
