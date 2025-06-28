Part two of my fascinating podcast with Dr. Robin Carhart-Harris is available now on all video platforms!

Chapters:

00:00 Efficacy and Side Effects of Psychedelic Therapy

06:49 Exploring Brain Imaging Work in Psychedelic Research

23:31 Exploring the Default Mode Network and Ego Dissolution

33:27 Interdependent Arising and the Illusion of Self

38:48 Causation vs. Determinism: The Free Will Debate

44:33 Psychedelics and the Entropic Brain Hypothesis

01:00:06 The Dynamics of Brain Activity Under Psychedelics

01:09:10 Understanding the Entropic Brain Hypothesis

01:25:05 Psychedelics and Their Impact on Eating Disorders

01:32:47 Understanding the Paradox of Addiction

01:37:55 Unlearning Toxic Beliefs

01:45:43 Integration and the Impact of Psychedelics

01:55:58 Future Directions in Psychedelic Research

