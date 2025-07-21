The Illusion of Consensus

The Illusion of Consensus

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christine's avatar
Christine
5d

Meanwhile, another man's wife, ànd another woman's baby dies, while the men play politics. Isn't this the difference between men ànd women? These men don't care about collateral damage. Women like Mary and Naomi do. Note no surnames for the women and note the repeated use of the word strident, that is only ever used against women demanding a voice at the table. I had no fixed opinion about Malone before this interview. Now I do. His contempt for women is loud and clear ànd intolerable.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Bob's avatar
Bob
5d

How about stopping all mRna vaccines

What happened to the vaccine schedule for kids problem?

Forgotten once they get into power

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rav Arora
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture