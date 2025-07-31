The Illusion of Consensus

Michael Dunn
8h

Where's the Dave Smith and Alex Berenson debate??

1 reply by Rav Arora
Turfseer
6h

Dave Smith frequently rails against Israeli military actions and U.S. support for them, often framing the conflict in Gaza as a one-sided humanitarian catastrophe. But his take consistently minimizes or outright avoids addressing the ideological fanaticism of Hamas and the real-world consequences of Israeli withdrawal.

Which leads to the question he never seems to answer:

What happens if Israel does pull out of Gaza—and Hamas regroups and launches another October 7-style massacre?

Is that just more “blowback”? Would he still insist Israel has no right to intervene militarily? Or does he consider that scenario too far-fetched to warrant serious consideration?

This kind of moral absolutism—where military action is always wrong and everything bad is chalked up to past Western meddling—feels less like analysis and more like reflex. At some point, there needs to be a clear answer:

How does a nation protect itself from a group openly committed to murdering civilians—without being condemned for trying to do so?

I’d welcome a response that doesn’t dance around that question.

