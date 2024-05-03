Hi everyone,

As I stated elsewhere, I was going to publish a story today on the new FDA study showing elevated seizure risks in kids 2 - 5 years of age. No other journalist appears to be interested in it (why?).

However, I can’t publish the full story yet, because FDA has surprisingly chosen to engage with me upon my requests for comment.

I emailed essentially asking how the agency can still coherently recommend and conclude the mRNA shots are “safe and effective” after confirming the myocarditis risk in the aforementioned new study — and now the elevated seizure risk.

They responded to me in a frustratingly fallacious manner citing evidence sources that are not cogent or well-founded. I followed up with some critical questions, and they — to their credit — are working on a longer response which will take a few more days, but until then I wanted to provide a sneak peak of their full initial response to paid members.

Read below.

FDA spokesperson’s response to my inquiry: