Hi everyone,

I’ve been busier than usual travelling in NYC and exploring some avenues for potentially growing the podcast to make it more financially sustainable and organizationally functional. I was also at The Free Press’ under-30 party last week, which was a blast (a group of young people who are neither libtards nor MAGA zealots!).

Read my piece on it here:

A good friend of mine is now likely coming on board to help structure and organize the podcast more effectively. More on that soon.

My goal is to have a consistent, high-quality podcast release schedule with thought-provoking guests and discussion topics.

OK, now just some brief words on the “debate” I hosted recently between Alex Berenson and Dave Smith, since some people have asked about my thoughts and I’ve largely avoided commenting on it:

The conversation was a disaster and both Alex and Dave have both said so after it was done (Ok something we all agree on!). My goal was to facilitate a much more civil, reasonable discussion but it devolved into a schoolyard brawl with rhetoric I literally haven’t heard since 10th grade.

I vociferously intervened and at one point, asserting that name-calling is completely unacceptable. The last half hour was more substantive when we started talking about Israel’s actions in Gaza, but it was fairly short-lived.

I still respect both Alex and Dave, even though this podcast was a failed experiment.

You can watch for yourself if you haven’t already, but I don’t necessarily recommend it:

Stay tuned for an upcoming Q+A podcast and discussion with Dr. Matt Johnson on the fascinating Johns Hopkins psilocybin religious professionals study.