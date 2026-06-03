The Illusion of Consensus

The Illusion of Consensus

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alicia's avatar
Alicia
10h

Why should either of our govts understand anything about prohibition?! They don't care and they just think we are all retarded infants that must be managed. Here's another prohibition that they could care less that it's INCREASED overdoses by over 900%. No that's not a typo. They've banned opioids and pushed this nonexistent crisis SO FAR that we now have Tylenol only orthopedic surgeons and cardiac surgeons doing the same. And more. It didn't end there. They need to get out of the way. I'm so sick to death of it

Reply
Share
3 replies
SEF's avatar
SEF
9hEdited

UK made a big step in the right direction in this case, sometimes the truth is unpopular. Ironic how delusion by the concept of FREE-DUMB can make some folks cheer for having to breathe other people's disgusting second-hand smoke and endanger their own health (and the smokers' health) just so that tobacco companies can rake in billions...

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rav Arora · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture