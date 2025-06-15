This week, I recorded two of the most intense, riveting conversations I’ve ever had—both over 3 hours long.

One with Dave Smith, where we went deep into the debates around independent media, "expertise," foreign policy, Israel-Palestine, and radical Islam. We did a point-by-point response to the Sam Harris x Douglas Murray podcast (because they spoke about Dave’s debate with Douglas on JRE at length).

The other podcast was a 3.5 hour cross-disciplinary exploration with Robin Carhart-Harris, the world’s leading psychedelic neuroscientist. We unpacked his “entropic brain hypothesis,” “relaxed beliefs under psychedelics,” and how the NIH has failed to fund psychedelic therapy in the past. This was a kind of follow-up to his podcast with Andrew Huberman.

Both episodes dropping soon.