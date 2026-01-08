In this new clip with Dr. Robert Malone we discuss what may be the most consequential public health decision: a top-down restructuring of the U.S. childhood vaccine schedule—explicitly modeled, at least in part, on countries like Denmark, Japan, and Germany.

Not an Advisory Debate—An Executive Order

According to Malone, the shift is driven by a direct presidential directive—issued by Donald Trump—to the Secretary of Health and Human Services. That distinction matters.

Most vaccine policy debates unfold within advisory bodies like ACIP (the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices), which advises the CDC. But Malone emphasized a crucial point: ACIP does not set policy. It advises. Policy is ultimately set by political appointees and elected officials—people who can be held accountable by voters.

In this case, the President has reportedly instructed HHS to “get it done,” bypassing the usual incremental advisory pathway. That means decisions about restructuring the schedule will be handled at the executive level within Department of Health and Human Services, under Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., drawing on internal expertise from the CDC, FDA, and NIH.

In short: this is not about whether ACIP approves. It’s about how HHS executes a presidential order.

Why Denmark?

So why Denmark in particular?

Malone pointed to recent presentations comparing the U.S. and Danish schedules—comparisons that appear to have caught the attention of the White House. Denmark’s childhood vaccine schedule is strikingly minimalist compared to the United States.

To put numbers on it:

United States : ~72 vaccine doses for 18 diseases across childhood

Denmark: ~11 vaccine doses for 10 diseases

(As Malone noted, this refers to doses, not unique vaccine products—but the disparity is still enormous.)

Despite this difference, Denmark does not show worse outcomes for key indicators like influenza mortality or hepatitis B incidence. That raises an obvious policy question: If similar outcomes can be achieved with far fewer doses, why does the U.S. schedule look the way it does?

Aluminum Adjuvants and the “Absence of Evidence” Problem

A central concern Malone raised involves aluminum-based adjuvants (commonly referred to as “alum”), which are used in many killed or subunit childhood vaccines to enhance immune response.

Here’s the crux of the issue:

Each individual vaccine is required to stay below known toxicity thresholds for aluminum exposure.

But no one has rigorously studied the cumulative aluminum exposure from the full U.S. childhood schedule.

Aluminum has a narrow therapeutic window —meaning it’s relatively easy to exceed safe levels.

Animal studies have demonstrated neurotoxicity from aluminum salts, which Malone noted are often discussed as surrogates for certain neurodevelopmental outcomes.

The concern is not that any one vaccine is proven to cause harm. It’s that the combined dosing across dozens of shots has never been properly evaluated.

Chronic Disease, Timing, and a Troubling Coincidence

Malone also highlighted a broader epidemiological backdrop: the dramatic rise in chronic childhood diseases, including neurological conditions, which roughly coincides with two major changes in the U.S.:

A rapid expansion of the childhood vaccine schedule The introduction of liability protections for vaccine manufacturers

Correlation is not causation—but Malone argued that dismissing the question outright is unscientific, especially given the lack of definitive safety studies examining cumulative effects.

“No Evidence of Harm” vs. “No Evidence”

Perhaps the most important philosophical point Malone made concerns how safety claims are framed.

He argued that public health agencies often assert that vaccines are safe because “there is no evidence of harm.” But, as he put it, this can be deeply misleading when there is an absence of rigorous data altogether.

Absence of evidence is not evidence of absence.

From a medical ethics standpoint—particularly the principle of non-maleficence (“first, do no harm”)—uncertainty should usually prompt caution, not assumption of safety. Malone suggested that the CDC’s long-standing failure to collect comprehensive toxicity data, despite congressional pressure, amounts to a kind of willful ignorance.

What Comes Next

If Malone is right, we’re looking at a major inflection point. A restructured vaccine schedule—modeled after more minimalist countries—would represent a fundamental shift in how American public health balances precaution, evidence, and accountability.

Whether one ultimately agrees with this direction or not, one thing is clear: this is no longer a fringe debate happening at the margins of advisory committees. It’s an executive-level decision with far-reaching implications—and it’s moving faster than most people realize.

