World-renowned psychedelic researcher Dr. Matt Johnson joins the Illusion of Consensus podcast to break down this past weekend’s Trump admin psychedelic executive order and what it means for FDA approvals, rescheduling, and veteran access to therapies. As a leading Johns Hopkins University psychiatry professor, Dr Matt Johnson shares insights from decades of research into psilocybin, addiction treatment, depression, and end-of-life care. The discussion covers the political shift driven by figures like Donald Trump, Joe Rogan, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., alongside the growing bipartisan support for psychedelic science. Key topics include breakthrough therapy designations, right-to-try pathways, ibogaine research, and the real-world implications for mental health and veteran suicide prevention.

YouTube link

(Also available on Spotify, Apple)



Chapters:



[0:00] Intro

[2:30] Joe Rogan Bashing Nixon

[5:20] Rav and Matt’s Proposal

[9:40] Calley Means’ Pivotal Role

[13:40] Matt Johnson Reacts To The News

[18:36] The DEA Bottleneck Problem

[23:20] Real Risks of Psychedelics

[32:19] Right to Try for Veterans

[34:37] Jay Bhattacharya & Trump dialogue

[39:40] Jealousy for Rogan

[43:51] Do Psychedelics Improve Lives?

[49:55] Next Steps for Trump Admin

[53:42] End of Psychedelic Prohibition?

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