Tomorrow I’m very excited to have Calvin Robinson on the podcast who is in hot water right now for his contentious remarks on driving out those from the West who don’t espouse Christian values.

There are aggressive efforts right now (via Laura Loomer) to lobby the State department to revoke his visa (he’s British) over his statements in recent days.

I have strong disagreements with Robinson but I respect him for accepting my invitation and I promise nothing other than a kind, fair, and civil conversation as I do to everyone who comes on the podcast.

What questions do you have for Calvin?

About restoring the West, Christianity, religious pluralism etc?

Leave them in the comments below.

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