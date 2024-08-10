Hi everyone,

Today, back on the show is sleep physiologist Dr. Nerina Ramlakhan to address your most pressing questions about sleep. We tried answering as many questions from you as possible in 90 minutes and I think we did it justice.

Discover Dr Nerina's five non-negotiables for good sleep, the role of dreams in memory and creativity, tips for managing intrusive thoughts and the need for self-care practices. We discuss why melatonin might not be the best sleep aid and explore natural alternatives like magnesium, valerian root, and ashwagandha. We also discuss sleep issues related to bipolar disorder, the impact of nutritional status on sleep, and the pros and cons of sleep gadgets and trackers.

Tune in as we explore personalized approaches to improving sleep and holistic therapies that can make a difference.

Timestamps:

00:00 Introduction

03:49 The Five Non-Negotiables for Good Sleep

08:09 The Role of Dreams in Memory Consolidation, Emotional Processing, and Creativity

11:28 Managing Intrusive Thoughts and Practicing Self-Care

16:52 The Limitations of Melatonin as a Sleep Aid

23:32 Maintaining Higher States of Consciousness through Self-Care Practices

29:39 Resting and Relaxation Techniques for Better Sleep

52:41 The Impact of Nutritional Status on Sleep Quality

56:16 Managing Sleep Difficulties in Individuals with Bipolar Disorder

01:09:32 Creating a Sleep-Friendly Environment

01:14:09 The Pros and Cons of Sleep Gadgets and Trackers

01:22:12 Seeking Help for Long-Term Sleep Issues with Dr Nerina's Consultation services

