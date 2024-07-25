Hi everyone,
Join me, professor Jay Bhattacharya, as I delve into the intricacies and future potential of mRNA vaccine technology in this enlightening episode. Together with Martin Zizi, we unpack the challenges of protein production control, individual immune response variability, and the critical aspect of targeting the right cells for effective immune training. We also explore the promising horizon of mRNA technology in cancer treatment and the burgeoning business opportunities it presents. This conversation is a deep dive into the technical hurdles and the pressing need for further research and validation of mRNA vaccines. Tune in to gain a comprehensive understanding of the science behind mRNA vaccines and their implications for public health.
Time-stamps:
00:00 Introduction & Martin's Past Experiences
01:43 Understanding the mRNA Vaccine Platform
05:42 Challenges in Controlling Protein Production
13:41 The Importance of Location in Immune Response
31:59 Potential for Autoimmune Disease
37:38 The Potential for Harm and Impact on the Immune System
38:07 The Lifespan of the mRNA Molecule and the Problem of Overflow
39:29 Variability in mRNA Production and the Need for Further Study
40:49 The Potential Consequences and the Need for Validation
43:14 mRNA Technology in Cancer Vaccines
45:57 Business Opportunities of the mRNA Platform
Listen / Watch Now:
(Rumble to be released soon)
INCREDIBLY GOOD and IMPORTANT:
mRNA’s Breakthrough in Modern Medicine with Martin Zizi –Jul24 – Jay Bhattacharya - OUTSTANDING
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VGlT4hT2ZBk&t=3s
Excellent discussion. Thanks so much for giving me in depth information about MRNA interventions.