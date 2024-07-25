Hi everyone,

Join me, professor Jay Bhattacharya, as I delve into the intricacies and future potential of mRNA vaccine technology in this enlightening episode. Together with Martin Zizi, we unpack the challenges of protein production control, individual immune response variability, and the critical aspect of targeting the right cells for effective immune training. We also explore the promising horizon of mRNA technology in cancer treatment and the burgeoning business opportunities it presents. This conversation is a deep dive into the technical hurdles and the pressing need for further research and validation of mRNA vaccines. Tune in to gain a comprehensive understanding of the science behind mRNA vaccines and their implications for public health.

Time-stamps:

00:00 Introduction & Martin's Past Experiences

01:43 Understanding the mRNA Vaccine Platform

05:42 Challenges in Controlling Protein Production

13:41 The Importance of Location in Immune Response

31:59 Potential for Autoimmune Disease

37:38 The Potential for Harm and Impact on the Immune System

38:07 The Lifespan of the mRNA Molecule and the Problem of Overflow

39:29 Variability in mRNA Production and the Need for Further Study

40:49 The Potential Consequences and the Need for Validation

43:14 mRNA Technology in Cancer Vaccines

45:57 Business Opportunities of the mRNA Platform

