Hi everyone,

We're very excited today to share with you our new podcast trailer for season 2 of The Illusion of Consensus. Our recently hired production company, This Is 42 (a proud defender of free thought), did a phenomenal job in putting this together with new animations, music, and media clips.

Our debut episode will launch on May 15th with none other than the inimitable Russell Brand.

The trailer uniquely flashes some of our extraordinary upcoming guests:

RFK Jr. on challenging the political establishment in his presidential run Robert Malone on the latest in mRNA vaccine harms Lee Fang on the censorship industrial complex Ben Shapiro on how he radically changed his mind about Covid vaccines over time. Colin Wright on dangerous "consensus" in evolutionary science Rob Henderson on popular myths in social psychology and culturally ascendant conversations on trauma and mental health Jessica Rose on her compelling analysis of vaccine adverse events in the VAERS data Jeff Childers on how the law was manipulated to enshrine Covid mandates CJ Hopkins on his free speech battle in Germany Alex Berenson on the future of his legal fight against the federal government And much more!

We will be interviewing a wide-ranging array of guests, from the political to the purely health-oriented. Most of the highlighted podcasts above will powerfully expose corrupt power centers and the growing tentacles of the biopharmaceutical-censorship complex, but we will be doing a substantial number of podcasts showing you alternative paths and methods to reclaim your health and well-being.

This will include top, consensus-shattering experts in holistic medicine, natural supplements, sleep science, regenerative medicine, cognitive behavioral therapy (tools to deal with anxiety and stress), and even culturally ascendant psychedelic therapies to heal depression, PTSD, and root-cause traumas.

So this podcast is not all bad news.

The world is falling apart, but we can come together, and through the powerful means of conversation and free expression on this platform (Substack), we can share ideas to improve our collective physical, mental, and social health as a growing international community of free thinkers and opponents of authoritarian power.

Our one and only call to action:

Consider supporting us in this new, revitalized iteration of the show by becoming a paid member:

Your support is needed now more than ever as we make a major investment into this ambitious project. As our audience has grown over the past year, we received ample feedback on both the excellent, riveting content but also the suboptimal audio, video, and graphic elements.

In response to this problem, we decided we need to upgrade the quality of the show to provide a smoother, and more enjoyable listening and watching experience. To help pay for production costs, we count on paid members to support the show.

Paid members will receive access to the following:

- Ability to send questions to our guests for the new member-only section of the show (as existing members did for our Russell Brand interview) - Access to exclusive member-only segments with our top guests - Monthly intimate Q&A podcasts where you can call in live and ask your questions to Jay and Rav - Early access to conversations with our featured guests

Founding members will get the additional feature of getting access to personal communication with us via email to pitch guests, ask any questions, and provide feedback on our show.

All three entities must synergistically grow and mutually support one another: us recording top-quality, fascinating conversations, our hired production team producing maximal video, audio, and short-form content, and the audience to consume, subscribe, and support the content.

We're incredibly excited to bring you season 2 of The Illusion of Consensus.

Politicized "consensus" can toxically metastasize, congeal, and propagandize — as we saw in the pandemic.

But it can also be challenged, exposed, and subverted in real time. This is our mission.

Join us on May 15th with our exclusive, hour-long conversation with countercultural leader Russell Brand.

Watch our trailer:

