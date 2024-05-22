Hi everyone,

I’d like to bring to your attention a new non-profit created by my friend, former guest on the show,

(follow him on

), The Conscious Clinical Collective:

https://www.thecccollective.org/

It’s a new online community of evidence-based clinicians uncaptured by far-leftist ideology who you can count on for reliable mental health services.

Consider supporting them with a donation on their website.

Read their bold and powerful declaration here:

The Conscious Clinician Compact

Challenging existing paradigms can provoke discomfort and resistance, yet it's this very disruption that catalyzes our evolution, pushing us to embrace transformative change.

As mental health and healthcare professionals, we are deeply concerned by the pervasive distortion of mental health, a result of decades-long pharmaceutical industry deception. This collusion with the psychiatric medical establishment misrepresents scientific findings and inaccurately portrays psychiatric presentations as discrete and immutable medical diseases necessitating pharmaceutical intervention. Recognizing the significant risks, adverse effects, and limited efficacy associated with psychiatric drugs, we advocate for a more comprehensive, safe, and evidence based approach to mental health care.

We acknowledge the misrepresentation of pharmaceutical drugs to the public, often minimizing risks and exaggerating benefits. We understand that undiagnosed medical conditions and adverse reactions to pharmaceuticals are frequently misdiagnosed as psychiatric disorders. We prioritize transparency and integrity, advocating for informed consent and clear communication about the limitations and risks associated with psychiatric diagnoses and medical interventions.

We vehemently oppose the pathologization of natural human emotions and reactions to adverse events as psychiatric illness. Furthermore, we reject oversimplifying emotional states as purely biomedical constructs. We acknowledge the harm caused when emotions are inaccurately portrayed as symptoms of underlying brain chemical imbalances.

We denounce the categorical and reductionist approach of diagnostic frameworks like the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM) and similar systems, which seek to arbitrarily medicalize and categorize a range of emotional reactions to stress as discrete medical disorders.

We commit to critically examining and challenging dominant paradigms, advocating for alternative perspectives that honor the complexity and diversity of human experiences, and prioritizing ethical and patient-centered care above commercial interests.

We believe in respecting individuals' and families' autonomy to choose options that best serve their health and well-being. This commitment is guided by informed consent, respect for personal freedom, and the pursuit of comprehensive care.

We support the exploration and integration of non-pharmacological interventions, including psychotherapy, lifestyle modifications, nutritional therapies, and complementary therapies, alongside judicious use of pharmaceuticals with full disclosure of potential harms and benefits.

We acknowledge that while psychotherapy can offer valuable benefits, it also carries inherent risks, especially when conducted unethically or influenced by ideological and theoretical biases. We are committed to transparency in our practice, openly discussing established therapies for specific conditions and articulating their potential benefits, limitations, and risks.

We acknowledge the powerful influence of exposure to popular culture and societal narratives on shaping perceptions and behaviors regarding mental health. Recognizing the potential for social contagion and misinformation we are dedicated to critically assessing societal influences.

We are fully committed to protecting the rights of minors by understanding developmental limitations and providing developmentally appropriate care. This includes recognizing the unique needs and vulnerabilities of children and adolescents, fostering a supportive environment that encourages open communication, and collaborating with families to make informed decisions regarding their options. Therefore, we adamantly oppose gender medical transition for minors, acknowledging the potential harm it poses and recognizing the incapacity of young people to make decisions about such procedures given their permanent repercussions. Adolescence represents a pivotal developmental stage characterized by the fluidity and evolution of identity.

When engaging with minors, we recognize the crucial role of the family and vow to avoid any actions that could lead to a sense of alienation between children and their families. We are deeply concerned about the misrepresentation of psychiatric diagnoses to children and families, often portraying them as fixed diseases requiring psychiatric drugs.

We prioritize safeguarding the welfare of children by advocating for their protection from undue medical interventions without proper evaluation and oversight. In doing so, we uphold the rights of parents to make informed decisions on behalf of their children, ensuring that their best interests are consistently prioritized and their well-being preserved.

Finally, we recognize that science is an evolving process in the search for truth. Therefore, we pledge to accurately communicate research findings, prioritizing the protection of the public from the misrepresentation of scientific data.

Support us here:

https://www.thecccollective.org/