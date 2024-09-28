Last call-out to anyone who can make it to D.C tomorrow! The pre-show starts at 8:30 while the regular show will be from 12-7pm.

An ideologically diverse range of thinkers will be speaking live unified under the values of peace, health, and free speech.

Watch the promo video here:

https://x.com/RescueRepublic/status/1836487224818569311

More information at this site:

https://jointheresistance.org/

