Last call-out to anyone who can make it to D.C tomorrow! The pre-show starts at 8:30 while the regular show will be from 12-7pm.
An ideologically diverse range of thinkers will be speaking live unified under the values of peace, health, and free speech.
Watch the promo video here:
https://x.com/RescueRepublic/status/1836487224818569311
More information at this site:
https://jointheresistance.org/
Are you currently taking a prescribed psychiatric medication, such as an antidepressant, ADHD medication, or anti-anxiety drug? Watch this film by our friends to learn about potential side effects that your doctor may not have mentioned. Watch now at this link.
so we can all bend the knee to the globalists' pandemic preparedness racket and Agenda 2030? Hard no. I'm done with the half truths. I'll keep working to build the globalist-free society we deserve.
Is it available to access via streaming?