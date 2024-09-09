Hi everyone,

Just a quick note here that I will participating in the Rescue the Republic event in Washington, DC in 20 days! It will be a major political rally with a diverse range of perspectives and opinions unifying against censorship, Big Pharma corruption, and totalitarianism.

You can find out more here:

https://jointheresistance.org/

Check out our recent episodes:

Are you currently taking a prescribed psychiatric medication, such as an antidepressant, ADHD medication, or anti-anxiety drug? Watch this film to learn about potential side effects that your doctor may not have mentioned. Watch now at this link.