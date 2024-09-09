Rescue The Republic Event - September 29
Hi everyone,
Just a quick note here that I will participating in the Rescue the Republic event in Washington, DC in 20 days! It will be a major political rally with a diverse range of perspectives and opinions unifying against censorship, Big Pharma corruption, and totalitarianism.
You can find out more here:
https://jointheresistance.org/
