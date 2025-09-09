In this episode of the Illusion of Consensus podcast, Dr. Matt Johnson and I discuss the recent FDA decision regarding MDMA therapy for PTSD. The conversation covers the FDA's commitment to transparency in drug approval processes, the specific concerns raised in the rejection of MDMA therapy, and the implications for future psychedelic treatments. Dr. Johnson emphasizes the need for a fair evaluation process and the potential benefits of MDMA therapy compared to traditional SSRIs, while also addressing the importance of understanding the durability of treatment effects and the biases present in clinical trials.

Chapters:

00:00 Introduction to Psychedelic Research and FDA Transparency

02:39 FDA's Rejection of MDMA Therapy: Key Concerns

04:55 Exploring the FDA's Feedback on MDMA Therapy

12:18 Durability of MDMA's Effects in PTSD Treatment

16:59 Comparing MDMA Therapy to SSRIs for PTSD

20:51 Effect Sizes and Future of Psychedelic Treatments

28:38 MDMA Use and Treatment Efficacy

32:02 Pre-Screening and Selection Bias in Trials

34:38 Durability of Treatment Effects

36:32 Long-Term Efficacy and Safety of SSRIs

39:29 Societal Factors in Mental Health Treatment

42:43 The Role of Psychedelics in Therapy

46:50 Future of Psychedelic Therapy and FDA Regulations

