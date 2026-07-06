The Illusion of Consensus

The Illusion of Consensus

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Ted
13h

It is critical to the wellbeing of people, to understand what "makes them tick" within the sphere of primary biological urges and psychological expressions reflective of their "internal landscape."

Particularly in the copulative realm, lack of awareness inhibits the ability to form the meaningful, lasting pair bonds that are essential to human flourishing.

"human eroticism and sexuality also ought to be explored by non-freaky, sensible people."

This is truth, and for more reasons than may be immediately obvious. External signalling of "normal" copulative ideation and expression, often belies undercurrents of internalized struggles, and self-destructive behaviors can manifest in response to environmental pressure at any time.

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