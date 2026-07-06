Tomorrow I’m interviewing sexologist Coral Osborne on the podcast.

I came across Coral’s work on Instagram a couple of months ago and was struck by the depth in which she spoke about human sexuality and dating and what it reveals about the human psyche more broadly. We immediately started exchanging voice notes and bonding over shared interests and curiosities in this decreasingly taboo field of inquiry.

You can find her most viral Substack essay on female arousal here:

And if you’re feeling extra provocative, here’s another one of her essays:

Just like topics like psychedelics & meditation I tackle on the podcast which are now increasingly being discussed by non-suspect, rational people, human eroticism and sexuality also ought to be explored by non-freaky, sensible people.

If anyone has questions they’d like us to discuss, leave it in the comments below!

Remember, paid members get access to such perks and will also be able to watch my podcast with Coral early.

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