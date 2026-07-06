Questions for Sexologist Coral Osborne
Tomorrow I’m interviewing sexologist Coral Osborne on the podcast.
I came across Coral’s work on Instagram a couple of months ago and was struck by the depth in which she spoke about human sexuality and dating and what it reveals about the human psyche more broadly. We immediately started exchanging voice notes and bonding over shared interests and curiosities in this decreasingly taboo field of inquiry.
You can find her most viral Substack essay on female arousal here:
And if you’re feeling extra provocative, here’s another one of her essays:
Just like topics like psychedelics & meditation I tackle on the podcast which are now increasingly being discussed by non-suspect, rational people, human eroticism and sexuality also ought to be explored by non-freaky, sensible people.
If anyone has questions they’d like us to discuss, leave it in the comments below!
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It is critical to the wellbeing of people, to understand what "makes them tick" within the sphere of primary biological urges and psychological expressions reflective of their "internal landscape."
Particularly in the copulative realm, lack of awareness inhibits the ability to form the meaningful, lasting pair bonds that are essential to human flourishing.
"human eroticism and sexuality also ought to be explored by non-freaky, sensible people."
This is truth, and for more reasons than may be immediately obvious. External signalling of "normal" copulative ideation and expression, often belies undercurrents of internalized struggles, and self-destructive behaviors can manifest in response to environmental pressure at any time.