Tomorrow I’m interviewing the impressive Indo-Canadian journalist (there’s a few of us!) Rupa Subramanya on Canada’s anti-semitism problem & mass migration disaster.

Check out her recent story in The Free Press here:

Rupa and I are both immigrants and have a unique lens to analyze Canada’s failures in “multiculturalism” as we take hits both from the far Left (who want no borders) and far Right (who want no nonwhite people in this country).

Leave any questions for our conversation in the comments below.

The podcast has been on hiatus for a couple of months as I’ve been trying to find a more financially sustainable model to run the show as it has been hard to keep it running this year, but I’m hoping to be more consistent now.

Your support would mean a lot:

Stay tuned for an episode release tomorrow with addiction expert Ryan Soave from the Huberman Lab podcast.