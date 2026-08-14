The Illusion of Consensus

The Illusion of Consensus

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
13h

The YouTube videos suggest that the Nazis of the 1930s and 1940s were constantly operating at full capacity, like Mr. Data’s “Maximum Warp” with IQs over 140, and that the bunker’s elite weren’t psychopaths, just highly efficient bureaucrats—the kind of people I describe in my essays.

Rude Awakening Department, right? "Never again" is back, full circle!

I extensively write Jungian-type essays about the challenges of our troubled era.

https://mises.org/mises-wire/when-progress-turns-against-itself-rise-anti-progress

https://www.thenewera.uk/p/morphing

https://www.unbekoming.com/p/mutation

https://www.unbekoming.com/p/structural-rigidity

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RW3b7mbnqvk

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wjljuckFg5Q

Reply
Share
4 replies
Roger's avatar
Roger
1d

What a bunch of cr@p. Claiming that the right doesnt want any non-whites. I will take this quote from John Cleese:

"I am not a racist. Im a culturalist. I believe some cultures are superior to others. I prefer cultures that do not encourage wife beating, paedophilia, clitorectomies, or stoning. Notice that hate does not come into this. Only moral preferences."

I have lived in India for 3 years, Mexico for 10, so I am not a racist but I agree with Cleese 100%.

Reply
Share
10 replies
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rav Arora · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture