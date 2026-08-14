Questions For Rupa Subramanya on Canada's Antisemitism Problem & Mass Migration Disaster
Tomorrow I’m interviewing the impressive Indo-Canadian journalist (there’s a few of us!) Rupa Subramanya on Canada’s anti-semitism problem & mass migration disaster.
Check out her recent story in The Free Press here:
Rupa and I are both immigrants and have a unique lens to analyze Canada’s failures in “multiculturalism” as we take hits both from the far Left (who want no borders) and far Right (who want no nonwhite people in this country).
Leave any questions for our conversation in the comments below.
The podcast has been on hiatus for a couple of months as I’ve been trying to find a more financially sustainable model to run the show as it has been hard to keep it running this year, but I’m hoping to be more consistent now.
Your support would mean a lot:
Stay tuned for an episode release tomorrow with addiction expert Ryan Soave from the Huberman Lab podcast.
The YouTube videos suggest that the Nazis of the 1930s and 1940s were constantly operating at full capacity, like Mr. Data’s “Maximum Warp” with IQs over 140, and that the bunker’s elite weren’t psychopaths, just highly efficient bureaucrats—the kind of people I describe in my essays.
Rude Awakening Department, right? "Never again" is back, full circle!
I extensively write Jungian-type essays about the challenges of our troubled era.
https://mises.org/mises-wire/when-progress-turns-against-itself-rise-anti-progress
https://www.thenewera.uk/p/morphing
https://www.unbekoming.com/p/mutation
https://www.unbekoming.com/p/structural-rigidity
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RW3b7mbnqvk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wjljuckFg5Q
What a bunch of cr@p. Claiming that the right doesnt want any non-whites. I will take this quote from John Cleese:
"I am not a racist. Im a culturalist. I believe some cultures are superior to others. I prefer cultures that do not encourage wife beating, paedophilia, clitorectomies, or stoning. Notice that hate does not come into this. Only moral preferences."
I have lived in India for 3 years, Mexico for 10, so I am not a racist but I agree with Cleese 100%.