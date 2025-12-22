Questions for Robert Malone
Robert Malone is back on the podcast today to discuss a number of major changes at HHS and recent MAHA wins.
We’ll be focusing on changes in U.S vaccine schedule but other health policy topics as well.
Leave any questions for Robert in the comments below.
If your question is selected, you will be given a shoutout (leave your name in the comment if you’d like and if it isn’t in the username):
Please ask Robert: For Long-Covid victims who were NOT vaccinated yet still suffer from shortness of breath, what biologically does he think causes this? And what causes the post-exercise malaise (or more accurately, regression)? Any promising cures/treatments on the horizon?