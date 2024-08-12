Hi everyone,

I’m really excited to have on the podcast this week my good friend

who runs an excellent Substack (click on his profile to view it) and clinical practice in Vancouver (Thrive Downtown).

He helped introduce the world of psychedelic-assisted therapy to me in 2021 and it has radically altered the course of my life for the better.

Tomorrow, I will be interviewing him about psychedelic therapy and I want to hear your questions about the field.

Are you curious who these therapies are for? Which drugs are for which conditions? Why they are so effective? What we think they do?

Leave it in the comments below!