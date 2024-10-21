Hi everyone,

I’m interviewing

tomorrow who wrote the book

, which was favorably reviewed by the

and

and was named a best book of the year by the Economist, Wall Street Journal, and Forbes.

Lancet, BMJ,American Journal of Clinical Nutrition

We will be deep-diving into some of these false consensus views in nutrition science:

That saturated fats cause heart disease

That the vegetable (seed) oils such as soybean, canola, sunflower, and safflower that we've been told to consume to replace saturated fats are healthy alternatives

That a diet high in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean meats/low-fat dairy (the US Dietary Guidelines) is the most healthy option

That a Mediterranean diet is the healthiest

That a low sodium diet is healthy and should be universally applied (including to kids)

That there are "good" carbs ("healthy whole grains") and "bad" carbs (refined, processed)

That red meat is bad for health

That a low-carbohydrate diet causes heart disease and increases total mortality, among other adverse effects. Also, that it is unsustainable and unaffordable.

Do you have questions about any of these topics or other ones in nutritional science? Leave them in the comments below. Selected questions will be attributed to the commenter.

Make sure you are part of the Consensus Challenger community to ask questions for episodes by becoming a paid member here:

Are you currently taking a prescribed psychiatric medication, such as an antidepressant, ADHD medication, or anti-anxiety drug? Watch this film by our friends to learn about potential side effects that your doctor may not have mentioned. Watch now at this link.