I’m hosting a 1.5 hour debate with three very well-read, intelligent voices (Michael Tracy, Curt Mills, Will Chamberlain) on the mid-terms & the Iran war tomorrow. They all have different views ranging from neoconservative to non-interventionist and both pro and critical of the state of Israel.

What questions do you have about the mid-terms?

Anything you want us to delve into?

Drop it in the comments below and we will get to as many of your questions as we can.

Podcast was on hiatus for some time so I’m gonna open this to all subscribers, but usually questions are for paid members only — join now:

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