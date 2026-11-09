The Illusion of Consensus

The Illusion of Consensus

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WA's avatar
WA
4d

Trump has been of the opinion since 2014 that Iran should never have a nuclear weapon. Yet, many public voices declared he was pushed into this war by Israel. He denies this.

My question to those on this panel who were not in favor of the Military action in Iran is this, Why do you think it is acceptable to let Iran have a nuclear weapon?

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shelley carrington's avatar
shelley carrington
3d

Trump should have finished it in April

You can never negotiate with terrorists Countries! You are either in full till done or out completely

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