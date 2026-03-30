Tomorrow I’m moderating a debate between independent journalist Michael Tracey and Curt Mills, executive director of the American Conservative.

The four main topics of the debate are:

What role, if any, did Israel play in Trump waging war against Iran? Did Trump campaign on attacking Iran? Is this at odds with his campaign messaging or in line with it? Is MAGA anti-war? Will the war in Iran hurt Republican candidates in the mid-terms? Will voters leave the party in droves?

Michael published a piece in UnHerd arguing MAGA is not anti-war. Curt has expressed a different view on podcasts such as Megyn Kelly’s recently.

Do you have any questions for this debate between two highly informed, intelligent foreign policy commentators?

Leave it in the comments below.

Leave a comment

Become a paid member now to get this debate delivered to your inbox first: