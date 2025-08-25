Tomorrow I’m interviewing Loch Kelly, one of my favourite meditation teachers. I’ve never talked to him before, but have done his meditations in the Waking Up app several times.

Free 30 day trial of the app here if anyone is interested:

https://dynamic.wakingup.com/guestpass/SC3525C9D

Here’s a section of his blog post explaining his synthesis of mindfulness with parts-work IFS therapy:

The Ultimate Parts Therapy However, as we get to know our parts—even the most difficult ones—we can discover the insight of IFS parts work therapy that all parts are looking for love, and there are no bad parts. But how do you actually give that love to these difficult and burdened parts? This is where the fusion of parts work and effortless mindfulness is so effective. I’ve combined Schwartz’s insights into parts work with my method of experiential ways of accessing Self—the whole of who we truly are beyond any part—as a technique for embodying and living an awakened life. And I particularly find this the most effective way of healing our shadows—those unconscious, repressed, or denied parts.

Do you have any questions for Loch about nondual meditation (ie. recognizing your true nature in pure awareness), IFS psychotherapy or the combination of both?

I have been meditating and doing parts-work therapy for a few years now but have never quite seen the connection or synergy between them.

I hope to talk to Loch about this in some depth.

Reader questions open for all members, paid or free, for this one.