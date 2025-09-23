I’m podcasting with Layne Norton Ph.D., a world-renowned expert on nutrition and exercise, tomorrow on the show.
Do you have any burning questions about dietary or exercise-related protocols?
I know that’s a broad subject, but I’m gonna try and drill into a few things in the discussion about myths surrounding health.
Drop any questions you have for him below!
What is the best way for post menopausal women to loose and then maintain their weight. Also, how does one know what is their optimal weight. The US population is significantly overweight.
Hi, thanks for this opportunity. I am 76 years old, weigh 105, 5'6" tall, in good shape, but I refuse to join a exercise class as I am busy, however I have noticed that my lower back hurts and the muscles in my butt area get cramped - I lay on a tennis ball to get the cramp out, it works, but is there a exercise I could start doing to help?