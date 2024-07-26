Hi everyone,

Rav and Jay are recording a new episode of The Illusion of Consensus podcast together in months!

Rav and Jay have both been travelling and taking some time off for vacation in June — and upon returning over the past month or so, have been slammed with their own explorations and projects as part of The Illusion of Consensus!

Among other things, Jay has been closely following the SCOTUS decision in Missouri v. Murthy, recording an episode with his lawyer Jenin Younes. His recent episode with Martin Zizi breaks down the major problems with the mRNA plartform.

Rav, on the other hand, has been continuing his focus on health-related topics (check out his episode on sleep here) as well as the FDA panel’s bogus decision to recommend against approval of MDMA therapy for PTSD (episode here).

—

Tomorrow, Rav and Jay will be recording an episode for the podcast — something that will be happening more and more now — to cover a wide range of topics.

We’d like to get your feedback and questions for the episode. Is there anything you would like Rav and Jay to cover? What do you think of the direction(s) of the podcast (Rav focused on health and well-being while Jay more on the legacy of Covid)?

Let us know in the comments below!

