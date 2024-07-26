Hi everyone,
Rav and Jay are recording a new episode of The Illusion of Consensus podcast together in months!
Rav and Jay have both been travelling and taking some time off for vacation in June — and upon returning over the past month or so, have been slammed with their own explorations and projects as part of The Illusion of Consensus!
Among other things, Jay has been closely following the SCOTUS decision in Missouri v. Murthy, recording an episode with his lawyer Jenin Younes. His recent episode with Martin Zizi breaks down the major problems with the mRNA plartform.
Rav, on the other hand, has been continuing his focus on health-related topics (check out his episode on sleep here) as well as the FDA panel’s bogus decision to recommend against approval of MDMA therapy for PTSD (episode here).
—
Tomorrow, Rav and Jay will be recording an episode for the podcast — something that will be happening more and more now — to cover a wide range of topics.
We’d like to get your feedback and questions for the episode. Is there anything you would like Rav and Jay to cover? What do you think of the direction(s) of the podcast (Rav focused on health and well-being while Jay more on the legacy of Covid)?
Let us know in the comments below!
As usual, this feature is for our paid members who help run this ambitious project. If you’d like to support us and get access to exclusive Q+As, you can become a paid member now:
I work with React19 and I’m in constant communication with the Covid vaccine injured.
With every interview I do, I am continually stunned by the cruelty and dismissal the injured have faced by our medical institutions and by our government.
These people literally have nowhere to go.
They’ve lost their health. They’ve lost their jobs. Many have used up their entire life savings in an attempt to get well. Some have filed bankruptcy.
Most all claims filed with the CICP have been denied.
Many injured have lost hope and at times their will to live.
They no longer want to be a burden on their families, therefore some are even looking to move to states for assisted suicide.
My question is this;
In all of the interactions you have within the medical/legal/political arenas, is there any indication that people are willing to truly address the issues that have happened to the vaccine injured, not only in regard to censorship, but also to get them actual researched and treatment to help them.
Do people understand the suffering and despair that is occurring every single day?
Or is it as Bri Dressen stated in her recent interview with Patrick Bet David, that these institutions “want nothing more for us to go away and die quietly.”?