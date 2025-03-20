Today I’m interviewing holistic psychiatrist Aruna Tammala who came strongly recommended by a friend. Her fascinating bio:

“Aruna Tummala, MD, is a board-certified adult and geriatric psychiatrist and founder of Trinergy Health in New Berlin, Wisconsin. Dr. Aruna is also board certified in Integrative and Holistic Medicine (by Academy of Integrative Health & Medicine: AIHM.org) and has received training in Functional Medicine and Ayurveda, the oldest medical system in the world. She recently received HBOT certification through IBUM (International Board of Undersea Medicine).

Inspired by the realization that conventional psychiatry has become a linear, medication dependent, symptoms-based model with little to offer the millions of people struggling with mental illness, Dr. Aruna turned to Integrative Psychiatry, fully embracing its patient-centered, collaborative care approach. Unlike conventional psychiatry, Integrative Psychiatry attempts to find the root cause of a person’s problems and work towards achieving overall mental health and balance.”

Do you have any questions about psychiatry, mental health, Ayurveda (traditional Indian medicine), integrative medicine etc?

Leave it in the comments below! This one I’m opening to all members, but usually this is only for paid subscribers.

We are taping in a few hours and we will try to answer as many questions as we can as possible!