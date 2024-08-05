Hi everyone,

This week I’ll be chatting with my friend

from

Substack about the viralized Olympic boxer controversy:

It’s a polarizing issue that happens to have more nuance and complexity than both the Left and Right acknowledge.

Colin is an evolutionary biologist and has been writing on this issue for years. He’s the perfect guest to discuss this with.

For anyone who has questions about trans athletes, sex development disorders, “gender-affirming care” and the rest, please leave it in the comments below and we will endeavour to answer as many questions as possible in our episode.

