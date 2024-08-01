Hi everyone,

Short notice here, but I’m gonna be interviewing Dr. Mike Hart on my podcast in a couple of hours.

https://x.com/drmikehart

Unlike most standard physicians, Mike has a very holistic, preventive perspective on medicine. He’s always one phone call away when I have a question about some minor health concern, supplement, virus protocol etc (since my family doctor is just a cog in the machine!).

Many of you will know Mike from his infamous debate with Alex Berenson on cannabis medicine, though perhaps ironically the two found themselves agreeing more than not during the Covid pandemic, when Dr. Hart was one of the few Canadian doctors speaking out agains the blanket vaccine recommendations, mandates, and other bogus nonsense at the time.

If you have any questions for Mike about Canadian healthcare, his experiences with Covid, the challenges of dealing with transgender patients (as he recently tweeted), and generally anything about health and medicine, please leave it in the comments below!

I will be focusing a significant part of the conversation on health diet and nutrition so any questions surrounding that are more than welcome!

