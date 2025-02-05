Link: https://publichealth.realclearjournals.org/

Hi everyone,

Tomorrow on the podcast I will be interviewing Dr. Martin Kulldorff about his brand new science journal “Journal of the Academy of Public Health.” As you all know, Martin was a co-author of The Great Barrington Declaration with Jay and Sunetra. He was a fierce opponent of vaccine mandates and was fired from both the CDC and Harvard for his heterodox views.

From Martin:

Scientific journals have had enormous positive impact on the development of science, but in some ways, they are now hampering rather than enhancing open scientific discourse. After reviewing the history and current problems with journals, a new academic publishing model is proposed. It embraces open access and open rigorous peer review, it rewards reviewers for their important work with honoraria and public acknowledgement and it allows scientists to publish their research in a timely and efficient manner without wasting valuable scientist time and resources.

As we’ve learned over the past few years, we need new institutions that are not politically compromised. Martin’s new initiative is an exciting new project worth highlighting and discussing.

