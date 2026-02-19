On Friday, I’m interviewing Dr. Ken Zucker, one of the world-leading experts in treating gender dysphoria.

You know he’s on the right side of history when you learn the fact that radical gender activists had his Toronto clinic shut down a few years ago.

In light of the recent mass shooting and renewed interest in the gender dysphoria debate, he will be coming on the show for a clinical deep-dive.

Any questions about this area?

Please let me know in the comments below.

