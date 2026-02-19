Questions for Dr. Ken Zucker on Gender Dysphoria and Mental Illness
On Friday, I’m interviewing Dr. Ken Zucker, one of the world-leading experts in treating gender dysphoria.
You know he’s on the right side of history when you learn the fact that radical gender activists had his Toronto clinic shut down a few years ago.
In light of the recent mass shooting and renewed interest in the gender dysphoria debate, he will be coming on the show for a clinical deep-dive.
I just learned this past Christmas at a get together with my youngest son and his family that my ONLY grandson who is now almost 22 years old, is undergoing chemical altering of his body by taking female hormones and is insisting we call him by a 'feminine' name rather than his legal and gender affirming name (the ONLY name that I will ever call him). I was heartbroken to learn this and also that my son kept this 'turn of events' in their son's mental health breakdown from me for so long (I only get to see my son now twice a year due to moving away from the city in which they have lived and raised their family for over 25 years).
My question to you Dr. Zucker is this...how do I interact with my grandson now...he wants to be called "Cassidy" instead of his legal gender affirming name of "Christian" and already has started wearing girl's clothing (skirts and dresses). He has lost a lot of weight and no longer has the mustache and goatee he has been sporting since his senior year of high school. I honestly didn't hear his voice at all at Christmas family gathering, so I don't know if his voice has changed or not. He's getting the hormone treatments at a Planned Parenthood facility in his hometown--but I have no idea if he's getting any ethical counseling as the repercussions of his 'transitioning' from male to female. My son finally talked to me for about 20 minutes (on the phone) right after Christmas and I asked him pointed questions about Christian's behavior and mental health issues. Apparently this has been progressing over the past 2 years and NO ONE let me know about this. I moved from a comfortable home life in 2004 almost 50 miles away so I could be close to this son and his family and become involved with my 3 grandchildren. I babysat for all 3 of the grandchildren whenever I was asked to do so and sometimes slept over in order to help my son and DIL to go away for a week-end (on their wedding anniversaries mostly). Now....just because I no longer live close to them--they shut me out of what is happening in their lives and that of their children--it just hurts so much!!
