Questions For Dr. Matt Johnson On His Groundbreaking Study On Treating Smoking Addiction With Psilocybin-assisted Therapy
Hi everyone,
I’m interviewing friend of the show Dr. Matt Johnson from Johns Hopkins about his fascinating new study showing high levels of efficacy of treating chronic smoking addiction with psilocybin-assisted therapy in comparison to nicotine patches:
Do you have questions for Matt about this study?
And more broadly the nature of addiction, psychedelic therapy, long-term smoking risks etc? He’s studied this intersection for years and is very well-versed in the data.
Leave it in the comments below.
Any major side effects for psilocybin at this dose? Were participants in both groups able to use any other form of nicotine aside from patch?
I quit and started vaping..