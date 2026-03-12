Hi everyone,

I’m interviewing friend of the show Dr. Matt Johnson from Johns Hopkins about his fascinating new study showing high levels of efficacy of treating chronic smoking addiction with psilocybin-assisted therapy in comparison to nicotine patches:

Link

Link

Do you have questions for Matt about this study?



And more broadly the nature of addiction, psychedelic therapy, long-term smoking risks etc? He’s studied this intersection for years and is very well-versed in the data.

Leave it in the comments below.