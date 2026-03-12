The Illusion of Consensus

The Illusion of Consensus

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ags's avatar
ags
4d

Any major side effects for psilocybin at this dose? Were participants in both groups able to use any other form of nicotine aside from patch?

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Te Reagan's avatar
Te Reagan
4d

I quit and started vaping..

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