Hi everyone,
On Thursday I’m gonna be having on likely the most influential exercise physiologist in the world: Dr. Andy Galpin.
You’ve probably seen him on Joe Rogan, Diary of a CEO, and Huberman’s 6-part series on performance with him.
Do you have any major questions about exercise, building muscle, improving fitness, supplements, sleep performance, etc?
Leave them in the comments below! As promised, this is an exclusive feature for paid members.
If you’re not already, you may join here:
In what extent are recommendations about nutrition and supplements valid for all people - and which aspects are very personal and unique due to genetics, metabolism and culture?
Hi, Andy: I am a 71-year old male with a lifetime of endurance sports as a participant and as a physician advisor to other athletes. I started as a freestyle swimmer, and focused on the pool distance events of 400, 800 and 1,500 meters. After college swimming, I continued and reached a high performance benchmark of second in the world (per FINA rankings by my age group over a year) but found I had developed left ventricular hypertrophy (LVH) by both echocardiogram and ECG criteria. So, I changed my training to avoid HIIT stuff and “went long” with abandonment of the pool distances and switching to open water 5 and 10k events and doing long hikes and bicycling here in Colorado. My LVH resolved. This last weekend I was able to hike three “14-er” peaks over three days with 10,000 feet of total climbing and an average HR of 110. Enough background; my question to you is regarding what advice you would give the 70+ athlete from your experienced and researched perspective regarding aerobic conditioning and longevity? Thank you for your consideration!