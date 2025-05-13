Hi everyone,

I’m excited to announce I will be imminently interviewing Dave Smith for the new season of The Illusion of Consensus podcast launching this week!

The structure of our conversation will be focused on the arguments and claims made by Douglas Murray and Sam Harris in their recent podcast conversation. They spoke about Dave’s approach and views for an extended period of time, as it relates to the deeper debates on misinformation and “expertise.”

Everyone will know by now this contentious discussion about what constitutes “expertise” was spurred by Dave’s viral debate with Douglas on JRE:

What questions do you have for Dave Smith?

Leave it in the comments below and I will hand-pick the most intriguing ones to integrate into our conversation with a shoutout to the commenter!

