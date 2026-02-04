Questions for Bret Weinstein
I’m recording a podcast with the brilliant evolutionary biologist Bret Weinstein on Thursday in an exciting new format (to be announced)!
We’re gonna be focusing on the “evolutionary mismatch” of modern dating and relationships (Bret has a lot to say on this!) but this will bring up other related topics as well such as the rise of alt-right voices like Nick Fuentes and Andrew Tate.
I’m open to going in other directions too if you — my audience — strongly call for it.
Let me know what topics and questions you’d like us to get into in the comments below.
My appearance on Bret’s podcast a couple of years ago:
Fantastic idea to field audience questions it's not often folks without name recognition get the time of day from well respected voices in the biology space, thanks for asking.
A few years ago Bret and Del Bigtree did a Highwire episode together and Bret went into great detail about a discovery a decade earlier with genetically modified mice popular across research areas but produce flawed results because of some biotech GMO defect. Bret spoke about the alarming lack of success bringing the issue to light. Now that Brett's pandemic podcasts pals are heavy hitters in Washington what official actions are underway or done?
My days in Washington date from Watergate and much has changed over half a century but what endures is old networks and gossip.. more drama and gossip than a Latin soap opera.. since Bret is so close to RFK Jr and their hearts in public health would Bret please share the stories about how Bret's father became the trailblazing icon & patent guru in biotech as a result Bobby's father appointing Brett's dad to the patent role. Everyone loves to hear about stars aligning across time and generations. Was Bret's dad an influence to study biology?
Kinda fuzzzy memory if it was Bret & Heather in 2022 or 2023 but years ago in a discussion centered on "Covid vaccines" and Heather says broadly, "I believe Dr. Jay Couey is correct in calling them transfections not vaccines if we're being accurate... "
Can we be accurate people are dying and damaged and truth plus accuracy will help. Dr. Jay and Heather are correct these are decades old It's flab tools that 1999 Biotech death of Jesse Gelsinger made famous as the final nail in the coffin of gene therapy fever dreams because NON-SELF proteins even to repair a genetic flaw causes auto-immunity like a mismatched transplant.. We are in 2026 and the most brilliant biologist should explain the difference between mRNA TRANSFECTIONS and what has been historically deployed as vaccines.
https://web.archive.org/web/20080517050534/http://www.nytimes.com/library/magazine/home/19991128mag-stolberg.html
https://web.archive.org/web/20200803152807/https://www.promega.com/resources/guides/cell-biology/transfection/
