Tomorrow Bret Weinstein is joining me for a 3-hour long-form episode on the podcast!

I know a lot of you will have questions. Leave them in the comments below!
Bret, many researchers critical of virology argue that the cytopathic effect used to ‘prove’ the existence of pathogenic viruses is scientifically invalid because the cell cultures are inherently contaminated. Since nutrients are deliberately withdrawn, antibiotics are added, and toxic agents are introduced, the resulting cell death can’t be attributed uniquely to a virus.
Given these confounders, do you believe it’s actually possible to prove the existence of any pathogenic virus using current isolation and culture methods—or do you think the entire experimental foundation of virology needs re-evaluation?