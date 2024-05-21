Hi everyone,
Tomorrow, I’m interviewing Ben Shapiro for The Illusion of Consensus podcast.
I’m really excited about it. Yes, I plan on asking him about how he changed his mind about the mRNA shots, his differences with Tucker Carlson on foreign policy, free speech issues surrounding Israel-Palestine issues, and if he will ever continue his hip-hop lyrical miracles and gift us with more diss tracks.
Members: what do you want me to ask him?
The interview with Russell featured 3-4 member questions (I will do a separate post on this later) and I plan on doing this with the conversation with Ben as well.
Please leave your questions in the comments below and upvote other commenters’ questions you would like asked as well.
If you’re not a paid member yet, you can join now and submit your questions in the comments below (your support is greatly appreciated!):
Ask what's the difference between a zionist & a jew
"In light of the proceedings of the House Weaponization Committee, which compiled extensive evidence of domestic government interference in and censorship through social media companies, including in Dr. Bhattacharya's case, please explain why in your view the U.S. government can and should be trusted with de-facto control of TikTok?
Why should I, as a U.S. citizen, be more concerned about alleged Chinese propaganda than demonstrated infringements on my own rights by my own government which, unlike the Chinese, the Russians, or the Iranians, actually has the power to put serious sanctions on me for things I say? Do I, as a grown American adult, have the right to consume RT or TikTok or whatever other foreign propaganda that I might want to?"
"Do you believe that Speaker Johnson was right in casting a swing vote to renew FISA without a warrant requirement? Do you believe that the warrant requirement was or is already implicit in the 4th Amendment?"