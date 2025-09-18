The Illusion of Consensus

K Tucker Andersen
20h

In theory -the answer is simple.

Respect those with whom you diassgree

Retain an open mind rather than prejudge based on stereotypes

In the case of Charlie Kirk - the only well known poster who I have seen retract his comments admit he was incorrect is Stephen King, a well known liberal but at least not one who has closed his eyes, ears and mind

Attempt to discover ways to convince individuals that they will much better off by engaging in debate with individuals of various viewpoints rather than enclosing themselves i t heir own echo chamber

Always attempt to find common ground and then expand that area of agreement rather than focus on disagreements

The practical problem is obvious - how to begin to lessen and in fact start to reverse the current tendency of everyone to view issues through the lens of their tribal allegiances

It would be a beginning if we could all to paraphrase a well known admonition -separate your opinion about the idea or action from your willingness to befriend rather tejeft the speaker , and assume the good will of those with whom we disagree until it is proven thst is not the case

Always be a person of good humor and optimism rather then a pesimst who assumes the worst of people

Connie Cordain
1d

Ask him about Dr. Kelly Brogan: did his interview with her, that included overt sexual content, harm her career? It sure seems like it did; does he take any responsibility for the fall out of that talk?

