Tomorrow I’m recording a podcast with visionary podcaster Aubrey Marcus. Everyone’s commenting on the political debates surrounding Charle Kirk and his adversaries but I was itching for something more unifying — more transcendent than political orientation — and it made me think of Aubrey who has a gift for finding unity and harmony amidst fiery division.
We’re going to attempt to have a conversation about how we can find common ground when everyone seems to be fragmented into their own hyper-realities and delusional siloes.
Leave your comments below on what you want us to discuss!
In theory -the answer is simple.
Respect those with whom you diassgree
Retain an open mind rather than prejudge based on stereotypes
In the case of Charlie Kirk - the only well known poster who I have seen retract his comments admit he was incorrect is Stephen King, a well known liberal but at least not one who has closed his eyes, ears and mind
Attempt to discover ways to convince individuals that they will much better off by engaging in debate with individuals of various viewpoints rather than enclosing themselves i t heir own echo chamber
Always attempt to find common ground and then expand that area of agreement rather than focus on disagreements
The practical problem is obvious - how to begin to lessen and in fact start to reverse the current tendency of everyone to view issues through the lens of their tribal allegiances
It would be a beginning if we could all to paraphrase a well known admonition -separate your opinion about the idea or action from your willingness to befriend rather tejeft the speaker , and assume the good will of those with whom we disagree until it is proven thst is not the case
Always be a person of good humor and optimism rather then a pesimst who assumes the worst of people
Ask him about Dr. Kelly Brogan: did his interview with her, that included overt sexual content, harm her career? It sure seems like it did; does he take any responsibility for the fall out of that talk?