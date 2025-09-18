Tomorrow I’m recording a podcast with visionary podcaster Aubrey Marcus. Everyone’s commenting on the political debates surrounding Charle Kirk and his adversaries but I was itching for something more unifying — more transcendent than political orientation — and it made me think of Aubrey who has a gift for finding unity and harmony amidst fiery division.

We’re going to attempt to have a conversation about how we can find common ground when everyone seems to be fragmented into their own hyper-realities and delusional siloes.

Leave your comments below on what you want us to discuss!