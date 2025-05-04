Hi everyone,

I have a podcast scheduled with David Sutcliffe this week, most well-known in recent times as Andrew Tate’s therapist (for 4 hours lol). Here’s a brilliant recent podcast he did with Chris Williamson:

Here are his infamous first and second therapy session podcasts with Andrew Tate:

I met David last year online — I messaged him on X after really resonating with some of his tweets on healing trauma, attachment patterns, and relationship health. When we hopped on a Zoom call, he immediately surprised me with his intuitive wisdom and emotional depth. He somehow sensed a couple of my own life struggles (without me opening up at all) and started talking about a few things that hit me very hard, prompting me to ask the question “do you read minds?”

Here’s his bio:

David Sutcliffe is a Somatic Practitioner trained in Core Energetics. WHAT IS CORE ENERGETICS? Core Energetics is a dynamic body-based process that works with our unconscious resistance to being fully alive and present. It was developed by John Pierrakos in the 1970s, evolving out of his work with Alexander Lowen. Core works with the body as a means of exploring the unconscious mind. Physical techniques are used to support the expression of held-back feelings, with the intention of bringing consciousness to them. The liberation and integration of these feelings brings greater awareness, presence, self-knowledge, self-acceptance, and a renewed connection to the physical, emotional, and spiritual vitality that is our birthright.

I haven’t worked with David personally in any capacity, but I am very intrigued.

As he hilariously demonstrated to me over Zoom in his large studio, he channelizes physical aggression in his therapy sessions to unlock suppressed feelings and traumas.

I was a bit intimidated by the approach — but I also suddenly felt the fiery desire to knock a few punches to the mannequin as he was demonstrating. Perhaps I ought to try his protocol!

https://www.davidsutcliffe.com/mens-retreat-april-2025

Any questions about trauma, emotional recovery, men’s mental health, using physical aggression in therapy, the psychology of Andrew Tate, “toxic masculinity,” relationship healing, etc?

