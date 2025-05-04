The Illusion of Consensus

The Illusion of Consensus

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Timothy Tobin's avatar
Timothy Tobin
7h

Super Intriguing…! ! !

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Rav Arora
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Rav Arora
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture