This week I’ll be in Denver, Colorado for the world’s biggest psychedelic conference hosted by MAPS. Friends of the show like Rick Doblin, Dr. Matt Johnson and Dr. Robin Carhart-Harris will be there speaking on things like psychedelic therapy for treating addiction (Matt’s revolutionary studies at Johns Hopkins) and mapping out psychological changes seen in psychedelic therapy with modern neuroscience (Robin’s field of speciality).
Part one of my incredible 3.5 hour podcast with Robin will air tomorrow.
I am hoping to interview and talk to some other leading pioneers in the field (Matt, Robin & Rick are hard to beat but there are others!) at the conference and I will report back if that happens.
One cool thing I can offer to subscribers - though it is a bit last-minute:
MAPS gave me a special discount code for anyone interested in attending the conference.
The code is IllusionConsensus and you can get 15% off any conference pass available here (it’s Wed-Fri but you can go for one or two days too):
https://www.psychedelicscience.org/
They’re not paying me for this promo but I support the mission of advancing psychedelic science for mental health treatment and enhancing human agency and freedom for psychosocial well-being (podcast with Matt on this coming soon), broadly speaking.
Come say hi if anyone can make it!
Https://MAPS.org multidisciplinary association for psychedelic studies
Https://psychedelicsocietysf.org
Https://MSSF.org Mycological society San Fran
Https://Erowid.org NGO info edu
Https://Fungi.com Paul Stamets
Https://DanceSafe.org
Https://Zendoproject.org
