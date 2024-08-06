Hi everyone,

In this episode, Aaron Kheriaty and I delve into our ongoing legal battle against the Biden administration, highlighting the crucial fight for free speech and protection against government censorship.

We discuss the temporary setback we faced at the Supreme Court regarding the standing issue and the continued efforts we've put in to safeguard constitutional rights. Addressing listener questions, we also explore the role of Section 230, the implications of social media censorship, and the need for legislative action to curb monopolistic behaviour.

This conversation underscores the nonpartisan importance of defending free speech, the dangers of government overreach, and the impact of censorship on public health during the pandemic.

Join us as we dissect the complexities of this landmark case and its broader implications for free speech in America.

