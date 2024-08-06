The Illusion of Consensus is a reader-supported publication. To receive exclusive posts and support our work, consider becoming a paid subscriber:
Hi everyone,
In this episode, Aaron Kheriaty and I delve into our ongoing legal battle against the Biden administration, highlighting the crucial fight for free speech and protection against government censorship.
We discuss the temporary setback we faced at the Supreme Court regarding the standing issue and the continued efforts we've put in to safeguard constitutional rights. Addressing listener questions, we also explore the role of Section 230, the implications of social media censorship, and the need for legislative action to curb monopolistic behaviour.
This conversation underscores the nonpartisan importance of defending free speech, the dangers of government overreach, and the impact of censorship on public health during the pandemic.
Join us as we dissect the complexities of this landmark case and its broader implications for free speech in America.
Listen Now:
- Jay Bhattacharya
Thank you as always for the hours and stress you commit to the cause.
Because so much stuff in the USA is seen through a partisan lens I think it would be beneficial to keep a look out for acts of censorship that have taken place that are on bipartisan issues. I understand there are comparatively few of those by design but if one finds even a few then the media blackout about censorship might on those topic might open a crack and even a single topic might shock people into seeing that censorship is a bad thing if it affects both teams.
Right now both teams like censorship because many think it only affects the other team and they are not made aware of how it is affecting the home team in the same or similar situations. Neither side realises it is bad for everyone because they only focus on how it is bad for the opposing side.
Learn your history about blacklisting and creeps in the FBI and CIA working to not only stifle speech, but weaponize it against black and Indian and brown activists.
