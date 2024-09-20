Hi everyone,

In this very special conversation, Professor Steve Hanke and I discusses his involvement in evaluating the effectiveness of lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic. He highlights the difference between ex-ante modeling, which predicts the impact of lockdowns, and ex-post analysis, which measures the actual effects. We shed light on censorship and suppression of information related to COVID-19 and lockdowns where Professor Hanke share his experiences of having their work ignored, rejected, or attacked by academic journals, social media platforms, and government inquiries.

Watch/Listen Now:

