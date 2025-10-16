NEW Study: Religious Leaders On Psychedelics
"Effects of Psilocybin on Religious and Spiritual Attitudes and Behaviors in Clergy from Various Major World Religions"
Today, I am joined by Dr. Matt Johnson, Professor of Psychiatry at Johns Hopkins and a global leader in psychedelic research, to explore one of the most fascinating studies ever conducted: psilocybin sessions administered to religious professionals.
We break down how the experiences shaped participants’ spiritual lives, worldviews, and approach to faith across Christianity, Judaism, Buddhism, and Islam. Dr. Johnson offers rare insight into the study’s findings, methodology, and the ethical controversies that followed, offering an unfiltered look at the intersection of science, religion, and psychedelics.
Chapters:
00:00 Opening: Why the clergy took psilocybin
01:21 Mystical experience or just drugs?
07:27 Inside the study setup and doses
12:57 Who signed up and who didn’t
30:16 Six-month shifts in faith and mood
33:47 Measuring “unity” and the sacred
41:11 More tolerant or more suggestible
55:29 The change window after a trip
01:08:03 Unconditional love and deeper prayer
01:18:13 The ethics mess behind the scenes
01:31:17 What the data can’t prove
01:46:20 Final takeaways and next steps
Takeaways:
The study involved 29 religious professionals from various faiths.
Participants reported significant positive changes in their religious practices after psilocybin sessions.
Recruitment for the study was particularly challenging due to the nature of psychedelics.
The study found that many clergy felt more effective in their roles after the sessions.
There were mixed reports on the impact of psychedelics on sharing religious beliefs.
Mystical experiences often include a sense of unity and timelessness.
Many participants felt their contemplative practices were enriched post-experience.
Unconditional love was reported to last longer than previous experiences for many.
Clergy members showed increased appreciation for other religious traditions post-study.
Concerns about non-compliance and conflicts of interest were raised.
Diversity in research samples is essential for accurate representation.
Selective reporting can undermine the integrity of research findings.
"Psychiatry is a fraudulent pseudoscience, a drug supply racket, and a social control mechanism. It's 21st Century Phrenology, with potent neuro-toxins. Psychiatry has done, and continues to do, FAR MORE HARM than good. So-called "mental illnesses" are exactly as "real" as presents from Santa Claus, but NOT more real. The DSM-5 is nothing more than a catalog of billing codes. EVERYTHING in it was either invented or created, NOTHING in it was discovered."....prove me wrong? You can't.
But, this is an interesting study. Did the word "entheogens" come up at any point?....
Maybe we could re-educate psychiatrists into becoming psychopharmacologists & shamans....
That might begin to heal & repair the human CARNAGE psychiatry has, and continues to, inflict on humanity.... And the $$$ & industrial capacity of PhRMA need not go to waste, either....
“Religious professionals”? Unless you’re talking about professionals who are religious, the two words don’t belong together.