Today, I am joined by Dr. Matt Johnson, Professor of Psychiatry at Johns Hopkins and a global leader in psychedelic research, to explore one of the most fascinating studies ever conducted: psilocybin sessions administered to religious professionals.

We break down how the experiences shaped participants’ spiritual lives, worldviews, and approach to faith across Christianity, Judaism, Buddhism, and Islam. Dr. Johnson offers rare insight into the study’s findings, methodology, and the ethical controversies that followed, offering an unfiltered look at the intersection of science, religion, and psychedelics.

Chapters:

00:00 Opening: Why the clergy took psilocybin

01:21 Mystical experience or just drugs?

07:27 Inside the study setup and doses

12:57 Who signed up and who didn’t

30:16 Six-month shifts in faith and mood

33:47 Measuring “unity” and the sacred

41:11 More tolerant or more suggestible

55:29 The change window after a trip

01:08:03 Unconditional love and deeper prayer

01:18:13 The ethics mess behind the scenes

01:31:17 What the data can’t prove

01:46:20 Final takeaways and next steps

Takeaways:

The study involved 29 religious professionals from various faiths.

Participants reported significant positive changes in their religious practices after psilocybin sessions.

Recruitment for the study was particularly challenging due to the nature of psychedelics.

The study found that many clergy felt more effective in their roles after the sessions.

There were mixed reports on the impact of psychedelics on sharing religious beliefs.

Mystical experiences often include a sense of unity and timelessness.

Many participants felt their contemplative practices were enriched post-experience.

Unconditional love was reported to last longer than previous experiences for many.

Clergy members showed increased appreciation for other religious traditions post-study.

Concerns about non-compliance and conflicts of interest were raised.

Diversity in research samples is essential for accurate representation.

Selective reporting can undermine the integrity of research findings.

