The Illusion of Consensus

The Illusion of Consensus

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Bradford's avatar
Bill Bradford
2d

"Psychiatry is a fraudulent pseudoscience, a drug supply racket, and a social control mechanism. It's 21st Century Phrenology, with potent neuro-toxins. Psychiatry has done, and continues to do, FAR MORE HARM than good. So-called "mental illnesses" are exactly as "real" as presents from Santa Claus, but NOT more real. The DSM-5 is nothing more than a catalog of billing codes. EVERYTHING in it was either invented or created, NOTHING in it was discovered."....prove me wrong? You can't.

But, this is an interesting study. Did the word "entheogens" come up at any point?....

Maybe we could re-educate psychiatrists into becoming psychopharmacologists & shamans....

That might begin to heal & repair the human CARNAGE psychiatry has, and continues to, inflict on humanity.... And the $$$ & industrial capacity of PhRMA need not go to waste, either....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lon Guyland's avatar
Lon Guyland
2d

“Religious professionals”? Unless you’re talking about professionals who are religious, the two words don’t belong together.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Rav Arora
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture